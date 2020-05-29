India News | Need to Scale Down Flights from Mumbai, Ahmedabad: Pb Minister

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said there is a need to reduce domestic flights from Mumbai and Ahmedabad where a large number of coronavirus cases have been found.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Health Department, Sidhu said most of the COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab were having the travel history of return from other states or countries.

Therefore, to prevent the community spread level, there is a need to put focus on passengers especially coming from high risk states and countries, said Sidhu in an official release here.

"In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in state, as Punjab has registered only 2.8 percent positive cases among 72,468 samples, Balbir Singh Sidhu said there is need to reduce domestic flights especially from Mumbai and Ahmedabad where higher number of COVID-19 cases have been reported," the release said, quoting the minister.

Sidhu said he would also discuss this key issue with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Saturday, the release added.

The minister also issued instructions to ensure maximum sampling of passengers.

He also summoned from the Health Services director the file on vacant posts of medical and paramedical staffers, so that the issue could be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting, the release said. PTI CHS VSD

