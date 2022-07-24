New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final, saying he has once again made every Indian proud with his feat.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final held in the United States.

“Amazing @Neeraj_chopra1 ! With your hard work and dedication, you have once again made every Indian proud by holding the Indian flag high in the world by winning the silver medal in #WorldAthleticsChampionships.

“Many congratulations to you on this historic achievement and best wishes for the future,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13 metres to finish second.

Anju Bobby George, a renowned long jumper, was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

