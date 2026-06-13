India News | NEET Issue Being Politicised by Congress, Centre Has Ensured Transparency: Sadananda Gowda

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda accused the Congress of politicising the alleged NEET (UG) paper leak issue, asserting that the Centre has already taken necessary steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the examination process.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Gowda said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had clearly explained the government's position on the matter and informed the Supreme Court about the actions taken in connection with the allegations.

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"Our Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has clearly clarified that whatever enquiry needs to be conducted, they have taken initiatives, and they have also given all the particulars of what has happened to the Supreme Court. They want to see that there is transparency in the examinations," Gowda said.

He stressed that maintaining the integrity of national-level examinations was crucial as the future of lakhs of students depended on them. According to him, the Central government and the Prime Minister's Office have been closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate measures to address concerns raised over the examination process.

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"The future of all the students across the country depends upon the examinations that are being conducted. But I certainly say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PMO have taken care of this," he added.

Targeting the Congress over its protests on the issue, Gowda alleged that the opposition party was attempting to derive political mileage from the controversy. He claimed that Congress was raising the matter not out of concern for students but to create unrest and gain political advantage.

"This is an issue being highlighted by the Congress only on political grounds just to see that they want to provoke the students across the country and gain a political benefit out of it," the BJP leader said.

Gowda further maintained that there was no need to take the issue to the streets at this stage, suggesting that the government had already initiated the required processes to investigate the matter.

"I don't think there is any issue now to take on the streets," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)