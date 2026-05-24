India News | NEET-UG 2026 Accused Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 6

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Sunday sent NEET-UG 2026 paper leak accused Shubham Khairnar to judicial custody until June 6.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had produced the accused before the court earlier today.

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Earlier, the Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Abhishek Singh, on May 21 appeared before a Parliamentary committee to provide a detailed briefing on the NEET-UG paper leak and the steps being taken to reform the examination process.

Sources said the standing committee members asked about the NEET-UG paper leak and ways to make the NTA test process more robust. They asked about the computer- based test infrastructure, frequency, duration of test and other parameters, such as NEET-UG, one of India's most important entrance examinations. shifts to computer-based testing from next year.

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Speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, stated that the meeting went off very well and that they received input from all the members.

Noting that all members are "very concerned" about issues discussed, such as the NTA exam, and mentioned he "can't go into details" regarding specifics at this time.

Regarding plans and when the findings would be presented, that "It depends" and concluded by saying, "let's see" when asked about the date of the next meeting.

Sources familiar with the development stated that the NTA Director General gave replies to the committee regarding the current status of investigations and future protocols.

According to sources, committee members raised sharp queries regarding the NEET-UG Paper Leak 2026 and sought clarity on measures to make the NTA's testing mechanism more robust.

According to sources, members asked about lapses and responsibility for the paper leak and officials said that a CBI probe is being conducted and will also help identify any loopholes and that efforts are being made to make the system foolproof

Meanwhile, political tensions heightened amid protests over NEET UG 2026, which was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates.

The Union Education Ministry has ordered strengthened security measures for the upcoming re-examination scheduled on June 21. Officials have also indicated that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year to prevent such irregularities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)