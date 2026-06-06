India News | NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Judicial Custody of Accused Shubham Khairnar Extended Till June 15

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Shubham Khairnar, an accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, until June 15.

Khairnar was produced before the court following the expiry of his previous judicial custody.

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Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on the bail plea of Manisha Waghmare in the NEET-UG paper leak case for June 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail plea, calling her a "conspirator" who allegedly obtained the leaked examination paper and distributed it further.

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Waghmare, who has been arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak case, is currently in judicial custody.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta heard submissions from Advocate Shreyas Gacche, representing Waghmare, and Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh, representing the CBI. The agency claimed that Waghmare collaborated with retired chemistry teacher Prahalad Kulkarni and Dhananjay Lokhande of Pune in obtaining and distributing the leaked question paper.

According to the CBI, bank records and student statements indicate payments were made for access to the exam material.

The defence argued that Waghmare is a certified educational consultant who earned commission through student referrals and that no incriminating evidence, including cash, was recovered during searches of her residence.

Waghmare's counsel also cited medical grounds, stating she suffers from vertigo and was recently hospitalised. The court advised the defence to file an appropriate application regarding her medical condition, noting that the jail hospital is adequately equipped to handle such ailments.

According to the CBI, Dhananjay Lokhande collected the NEET-UG 2026 examination material from Waghmare and later transmitted it to Shubham Khairnar.

The agency has sought custody of the accused to investigate the larger conspiracy and identify other individuals involved in the leak case.

NEET UG 2026 was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Ministry has ordered strengthened security measures for the upcoming re-examination scheduled on June 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)