New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Medical entrance exam NEET-UG will also be conducted at exam centres in 14 foreign cities on May 5, the National Testing Agency announced on Wednesday.

The move comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) received requests from aspirants as the information bulletin for the exam notified earlier this month had no mention of centres outside India for candidates to attempt the test.

"It has been decided that the exam will also be conducted in 14 foreign cities in 12 countries," said NTA Senior Director (Exams) Sadhna Parashar.

The 14 foreign cities where the exam will conducted are Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (UAE); Kuwait city in Kuwait; Bangkok in Thailand; Colombo in Sri Lanka; Doha in Qatar; Kathmandu in Nepal; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Lagos in Nigeria; Manama in Bahrain; Muscat in Oman; Riyadh in Saudi Arabia; and Singapore.

The exam will be conducted at 554 centres across India.

