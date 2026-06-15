India News | NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Court Permits CBI to Interrogate 3 Accused in Judicial Custody

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court allowed an application of the CBI seeking permission to examine accused Manisha Waghmare, Shubham Khairnar and Dhananjay Lokhande in jail on June 17 till June 19 in connection with the alleged NEET-UG Paper leak case.

Vacation Judge Surendra Mohit Singh allowed the application and granted permission to interrogate Manisha Waghmare, Dhanajay Lokhande and Shuabham Khairnar for one hour.

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Meanwhile, the court extended Judicial custody of Accused Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Manisha Waghmare, and Manisa Hawaldar till June 29.

All Accused persons were produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

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Senior Public Prosecutor VK Pathak alongwith Investigation Officer BP Raju, appeared for the CBI. The CBI moved the applications for extension of judicial custody and interrogation in judicial custody of three accused.

The CBI submitted that some new facts have surfaced in the statment of some witnesses that need to be verified from these three accused persons.

An FIR was registered on May 12 on the complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.

Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons

It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, to Dinesh Biwal.

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs 12 lakh.

The court dismissed the bail application of Manisha Waghmare on June 9.

The interim bail application of Yash Yadav is pending for hearing on June 16. He is seeking interim bail to appear in the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)