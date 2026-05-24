India News | NEET UG Re-exam 2026: Arvind Kejriwal Urges All CMs to Provide Free Bus Travel for Students

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all Chief Ministers across the country to provide free bus travel for students appearing in the NEET re-exam scheduled on June 21.

In a self-made video shared on X, Kejriwal lauded Haryana and Bihar for following Punjab's decision to offer free bus services to NEET candidates. He also expressed hope that other states would also take similar steps to support students.

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"I would like to request all the Chief Ministers of the country to provide free bus services to students in their respective states on the day of the NEET re-exam. A few days ago, our government announced that bus travel will be free for all the students in Punjab. Now, the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Bihar have announced it. Now, I request all the Chief Ministers to announce it. The students will be very happy. The students are working very hard. They are sad that the exam papers were leaked and cancelled. Now, they have to give it again. So, best of luck, students," said Kejriwal.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government will waive off bus fare for students appearing for the NEET examination, allowing them free travel on Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21, and 22.

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In a post on X, CM Mann said that many students preparing for NEET come from economically weaker backgrounds and often struggle even to arrange travel expenses to reach their exam centres.

"Many poor students take the NEET exam. They don't even have money for the fare to get to the exam center. When Kejriwal recently spoke with the NEET students, they requested help. The NEET exam is on June 21. Therefore, the Punjab government has decided to waive off the fare for all students appearing for the NEET exam on all Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21, and 22. Show your admit card, and you won't be charged for the ticket. May the Almighty grant you success," CM Mann wrote on X.

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is fully prepared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination and has made special arrangements, including free roadway bus services for students across the state.

NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test. (ANI)

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