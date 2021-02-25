Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) People coming from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to carry Covid-negative test reports for entering Rajasthan.

The decision for the people visiting Rajasthan from the two states to have negative corona RT-PCR test reports was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Thursday.

The government also decided to run an awareness campaign from March to encourage people for vaccination against Coviod-19.

“In a review meeting on Covid infection and vaccination, it has been decided that it will be mandatory for the people coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra and Kerala to bring a negative report of the corona RT-PCR test,” Gehlot tweeted.

He also said an awareness campaign for vaccination will be started from the first week of March.

