Kohima, Mar 4 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio resigned on Saturday, ahead of the oath-taking on March 7.

Rio, a four-time chief minister, submitted his resignation to Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Eight, Including Seven Minors Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Samaypur Badli Area.

"As my tenure has come to an end, I submitted a letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to the Hon'ble Governor, Shri @LaGanesan," he tweeted.

Rio's NDPP won 25 seats in the 60-member assembly, while its partner BJP won 12 seats.

Also Read | Karnataka Elephant Attack: Forest Watcher Dies in Wild Elephant Attack in Mysuru.

He is likely to stake to form the new government on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)