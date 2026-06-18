India News | 'Neither a Rebel nor a Dissident': Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Clarifies Stance Ahead of Karnataka Council Polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): Expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) on Thursday clarified his position regarding the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

In a post on X, Yatnal stated that he has written a formal letter to BJP Karnataka in-charge Nitin Nabin.

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"I have written a letter to BJP leader Shri Nitin Nabin Ji to clarify my position on the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council Elections. I am neither a dissident nor a rebel in any way and will vote for the party from which I have been elected by the people of Vijayapura," Yatnal stated.

Patil emphasised that his decision is rooted in political morality rather than a tactical move for a "comeback" within the party hierarchy.

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"I am morally bound to vote for the BJP since I have been elected from their symbol. My vote for the BJP is not a move to make a 'comeback' currently," he added.

Recently, on June 5, the police detained Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and his supporters during a protest against the Karnataka government's new order allowing school and college students to wear hijab.

Yatnal was taken into police custody after he and his supporters attempted to distribute saffron shawls to students near Darbar College, triggering tension over protests linked to permission for hijab in schools and colleges.

Last year, in March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years over repeated violations of party discipline, citing his failure to adhere to previous warnings despite assurances of good behaviour, according to a letter issued by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee.

The letter addressed to Yatnal stated, "The Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 10th February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behaviour and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices. It has accordingly been decided to expel you for 6 years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party, and you stand. removed from any party position that you may have held until now." (ANI)

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