Chandigarh [India], July 9 (ANI): After Chandigarh police issued summons to Salman Khan and others in an alleged fraud case, Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd, the global licensee for the jewellery vertical of 'Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation', has issued a statement that the actor has nothing to do with the MoU signed with the Chandigarh based jeweller.

Chandigarh police has issued a summon to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and 7 others associated with Being Human in an alleged case of fraud.

Speaking to ANI, Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal said, "There is a businessman named Arun Gupta and he has a showroom named Being Human Jewellery. He also spent around Rs 2 to 3 crores. He is saying that commitments were not honoured and delivery of goods were not done. So with regard to that complaint we have sent the summons. They have been given time till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken."

Meanwhile, Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd has issued a statement that read, "In Dec 2015, 'Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation' appointed Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Limited (SQJPL) as their global licensee for the jewellery vertical. The same was for handling manufacturing & Sales of Jewellery under the Brand Name of Being Human."

"On 3rd August 2018, SQJPL signed an MOU with Modern Jewels (Arun Gupta) to be the first Franchisee of "Being Human Jewellery", it read.

The statement further read, "The current matter is between SQJPL and Modern Jewels alone as neither 'Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation', Salman Khan, Alvira Khan nor any other representative of the Foundation are parties to the said MOU and they have nothing to do with it. In fact, Mr. Salman Khan is only the owner of the Brand "Being Human" and not even a trustee of the Being Human Foundation."

"We sincerely request Media houses to ascertain facts with the concerned authorities where the complaint has been registered before publishing or republishing any media article about this matter. We at SQJPL have already submitted a written response which clarifies all of the above. Since the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be able to comment more," the statement read.

"We would also like to clarify that Alvira Khan, representatives of Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation have always been extremely supportive of their partners and we will always hold them in high esteem," it added.

While speaking regarding his allegations, Arun Gupta, the businessman and complainant, said, "In November 2018 my first franchaise was opened. Being Human has an agency named Style Quotient Jewellery Private Ltd. Two of their employees came to me from Mumbai saying that Being Human is coming to Jewellery business so open our franchaise. We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 crore. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for opening of showroom."

He further said, "After opening the showroom, we have not received any spot. They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan in December 2018. I met him and he promised me support. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman even did not reply to the letters I sent in 2019."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)