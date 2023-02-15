Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) will give a new direction to society and will let students move towards research and exploring more areas of study.

Under NEP-2020, work should be done to bring Indian universities in global rankings, Mishra said while addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of the Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer.

He said in the new policy, emphasis has been laid on the establishment of universities related to research and teaching so that students can be inspired to innovate and explore new subjects.

Under this policy, districts have been designated as "special educational areas" and the focus will be on these areas in which a large number of students are facing economic or social barriers, the governor said.

Mishra said that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is only 27.1 per cent, which is very low as compared to the world.

He asked universities to come up with such courses and innovations that would improve the quality of higher education as well as increase enrolment.

Mishra also offered prayers at Pushkar Sarovar on Wednesday.

