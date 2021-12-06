New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The National Education Policy does not envisage one year engineering programme in Indian languages, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Pradhan made the statement in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"NEP does not envisage one year engineering programme in Indian Languages. However, NEP has made recommendations for use of mother tongue and local language as a medium of instruction and offer programmes bilingually in the higher education system," he said.

"All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has given approval to nineteen engineering colleges to impart engineering courses in six Indian languages for engineering programmes across 10 states from the Academic year 2021-22," he added.

