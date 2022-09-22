New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that the Central Government has taken a revolutionary step in the fields of Sports, Education, Skill development and regional language education by bringing a New Education Policy after 34 years.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Thakur was addressing the 65th convocation of the college at Varinder Auditorium of Doaba College Jalandhar.

He said that the Government of India has shown the entire world by successfully implementing the 'Digital India' program, which is why now more and more financial transactions are being done online or through UPI in the country.

The Union Minister said, "to save the country's youth generation from brain drain and we would have to enable them to move towards brain gain."

On this occasion, he further said, "After 34 years, the central government has taken a revolutionary step in the fields of Sports, Education, Skill development and regional language education by bringing a New Education Policy."

He said that under the 'Skill India' programme, the youth of the country have been provided with maximum employment opportunities and countless opportunities have been provided to build a good career in the country and abroad by paying special attention to soft skills.

Thakur, who attended the convocation ceremony as the chief guest on Tuesday, also said that today's era is about Women Empowerment, the biggest proof of which is that women are advancing in every field- especially Education and Sports, that is an ideal picture of today's changing India, the minister said in a statement.

He said that it is a matter of great joy that before it, India's economy was ranked 11th in the world.

"The people of the country deserve to be congratulated that people from all walks of life, rich and poor, have made the country's dream of becoming a Digital India a reality through successful digital transactions," he said.

Earlier, Anurag Singh Thakur also planted a sapling in the college yard.

On this occasion Chandra Mohan, Avinash Kapoor, Dr Sushma Chawla, Prof Dr Pradeep Bhandari honoured the chief guest Anurag Singh Thakur with Doaba Award and Dushala.

Chandra Mohan said that the entire Doaba College family is proud to see a brilliant and talented former student Anurag Singh Thakur and students should take inspiration from him to touch all the heights of his life. (ANI)

