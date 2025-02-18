Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday constituted a high-level fact-finding committee consisting of the additional chief secretary of the home department, the principal secretary, the women and child development department, and the commissioner-cum-secretary, the higher education department, in connection with the death of an engineering student from Nepal in the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, a notice said.

As per the official notice, the institution has been placed under notice, and appropriate legal and administrative action shall follow based on the findings of the High Level Fact Finding Committee constituted by the Government.

"The Committee consists of the Addl. Chief Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary, Women & Child Development Department and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department as members," it reads.

"Reports of misconduct, including the use of force against students by private individuals, are being investigated, and those responsible shall be held accountable as per the law," the notice further reads.

Meanwhile, the tragic incident has sparked widespread outrage among students, who are now demanding justice and transparency from the college administration.

The protesting students are now demanding an independent student body that can protect their rights and interests. They also expressed their apprehensions about the safety of their fellow students.

"We only want a student body that is independent of the college itself and will protect us... Transparency from the faculty should be given on why such incidents are happening... An international student was treated like this; someday, we too can be treated like this..." said one of the protesting Nepali students.

On February 16, the third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by her fellow student and demanded justice for her.

An accused student, identified by police as Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day, as per a press statement by Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

"Investigation of the case is continuing, including seizure of the documents and electronic gadgets as evidence...Commissionerate Police is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all the students, including Nepali students," the release said.

Meanwhile, Nepali Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, held a telephonic conversation with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) founder Achyuta Samanta in light of the incident.

The KIIT founder briefed the Nepali envoy about the actions taken by KIIT, which included issuing a public apology letter from the vice chancellor and the subsequent termination of a few staff members.

This was followed by Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli saying that his government has taken cognisance of the death of a student from Nepal at a private college in Bhubaneswar, which sparked protests and is pursuing the matter with India through diplomatic channels.

"It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel," Oli said in a statement posted on his Facebook account. (ANI)

