New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A Nepali national was arrested for allegedly killing a person following a scuffle over mobile phone in central Delhi's West Patel Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Surendra Chand, a resident of Nepal, they said.

On the intervening night of May 2 and 3, police got information that a person having head injury was lying in West Patel Nagar. He was admitted in RML Hospital where he died on May 9 during treatment, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Prithvy Pal Verma (40), who used to work as a waiter in weddings, parties etc. During post mortem, it was revealed he had multiple head injuries, the officer said.

During investigation, police identified the accused and found that he used to work at a restaurant before lockdown. On Tuesday, police apprehended Chand from under the Shadipur flyover, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The accused revealed that he is a native of Nepal and came to Delhi when he was 13-years old and started working in a Dhaba. After lockdown, he started his cart of 'parantha' near Shiv Chowk. He came in contact with the deceased who used to eat parantha on his stall, police said.

On Saturday around 9 pm, he went to a liquor shop in Satyam Complex where he saw Verma in the queue. They both purchased four quarters of whisky and consumed three and a half. The remaining liquor was kept by the deceased in his pocket, police said.

Later, Verma took Chand's phone and called someone for more than 30 minutes. When he asked his phone back, the deceased denied and slapped him. He snatched his phone from the deceased and tried to go away, but the deceased followed him and called him thief, police said.

Due to insult and anger, he took Verma to an abandoned street, killed him by hitting his head with stones and fled after consuming the remaining liquor kept in deceased's pocket, police added.

