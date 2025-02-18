Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 18 (ANI): Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Additional Director of Girls' Hostel and Student Affairs Member-ARC, Jayanti Nath, on Tuesday extended her apology after a purported video commenting on Nepal's GDP went viral.

A day after the viral video sparked outrage, Jayanti Nath, joint director of girls' hostel and student affairs, released a video apology. She added that her remarks were made in response to comments allegedly calling India "corrupt and poor."

"I want to take a moment to apologise for my recent remarks regarding Nepal while handling a student protest that escalated beyond control. My intention was never to offend or demean anyone and I deeply regret if my words caused intended hurt to the sentiments of anyone," Nath said.

In a video, two university officials were purportedly heard shouting at the students. "We are feeding and teaching over 40,000 students for free," a woman allegedly said. "That is more than your country's budget," shouted another.

Nath claimed that his intention was not to offend or demean anyone, and he regrets if his words caused hurt to the sentiments of anyone. He emphasized that his words do not reflect the views of the university or its authorities.

Nath said, "I want to emphasise that my words do not reflect the views of the University or any of its authorities. However, it is pertinent to convey that my words were a consequence of being directly instigated by statements made during the protest where my country and my institution were called 'corrupt' and 'poor'. In that heated exchange, my reply was meant to defend against those remarks, not to demean Nepal or its people in any way."

Meanwhile, Student unions from various political parties on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu demanding a probe into the death of a student from Nepal who was found dead at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. The development had triggered protests, mostly from Nepalese students, on the campus of the college located in Bhubaneswar

Student unions affiliated with the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist also staged protests in various locations in Kathmandu, shouting slogans for the safety and security of Nepali students currently in India.

The All Nepal National Free Students' Union-Revolutionary (ANNFSU-Revolutionary) staged a protest in Maitighar Mandala of Kathmandu near the administrative capital, Singhadurbar, demanding the government use diplomatic channels.

"We have been demanding strict punishment for the perpetrator who has now been arrested. The investigation of the death of Prakriti Lamsal should be free and fair enough, bringing those involved given punishment as per the legal regulations. Along with the family of the deceased also should be compensated, is the demand that ANNFSU-Revolutionary has been presenting forward," Deuma Jaisi, the Deputy Chairperson of the student wing of CPN-Maoist Centre led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal-Prachanda, told ANI.

During the protest, participants were seen holding placards that read, "Safe campuses, not crime zones!" "Protect women, not criminals" among others.

On February 16, the third-year BTech student, Prakriti Lamsal was found dead in her hostel room, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by her fellow student and the college didn't act despite multiple complaints.

The All Nepal National Free Students Union (Unified Socialist) also held a demonstration near the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. ANNFSU-US is the student wing of CPN-Unified Socialist (CPN-US), led by former Nepali PM Madhav Kumar Nepal. (ANI)

