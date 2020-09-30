Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): The net claims of non-residents of India declined for the fourth consecutive quarter and stood at USD 345.7 billion at end-June 2020, according to an RBI release on Wednesday.

The decline of USD 29.7 billion in net claims during Q1:2020-21 was mainly due to an increase of USD 27.9 billion in reserve assets.

Also Read | Ban on International Flights to and From India Extended Till October 31 by DGCA.

Among the constituents of foreign-owned assets, loans, foreign direct investment (FDI) and currency and deposits increased, whereas portfolio investment declined during the quarter.

Reserve assets continued to have the dominant share in India's international assets.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Schools Can Reopen From October 15, No Compulsory Attendance; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

The share of non-debt liabilities increased marginally during the quarter to 48.9 per cent as at end-June 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)