Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Bose family in Kolkata appreciated the Government of India's (GoI) decision to install a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

"We appreciate Centre's initiative to place Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate. But if you really want to honour him, implement his inclusive ideology of uniting all communities; real homage to liberated India remains incomplete," said Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji's grandnephew on Friday.

Chandra Kumar Bose while speaking to ANI said, "The proposal to have the liberator of India Subhash Chandra Bose statue at the India gate has been there for many years. I had submitted my proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on eight issues. Out of which one proposal was for a statue in front of the India Gate which is a strategic location and the right location to pay a befitting tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

According to Chandra Kumar Bose, he had also submitted his proposal that he finds political parties and leadership encouraging divisive and communal politics across the nation which he thinks is breaking up the nation into pieces.

"If you really want to honour Netaji, you will have to imbibe and implement his inclusive ideology of uniting all communities-Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs as Bharatiyas," said Chandra Bose, adding, "Unless this is done, real tribute and homage to the liberator of India remain incomplete."

Appealing the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "You have done a lot for paying tributes to all freedom fighters and revolutionaries who have been neglected over the years. But you have to take a step forward by implementing Netaji's ideology because that is the only path to save the nation."

According to Chandra Bose, had Netaji returned to India, there would have been no partition. "Bengal was divided and India was partitioned in 1947. Bengal and India would have remained united, had he returned."

To save India from another partition, Chandra Bose said, "The political leadership has to come forward on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary and pledge to follow Netaji's path and ideology by uniting all communities as Bharatiyas which Netaji himself practised in Azad Hind Fauj." (ANI)

