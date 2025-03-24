Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday accused the BJP of twisting his remarks on the Constitution to spread disinformation, denying claims that he advocated changing the Constitution and warned of legal action against those spreading misinformation about his statement.

"I have never said we would change the Constitution. The BJP is carrying out propaganda. I will fight it legally," he said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

When asked about the BJP's criticism of his statement to a private TV channel on changing the Constitution to provide religion-based reservation for Muslims, he said, "The BJP is twisting my statement. I have been in public life for 36 years and have basic common sense. But the BJP is misleading people. My name is being dragged into BJP's disinformation campaign."

"All I said was that there is a precedent for changing the Constitution based on the Court's orders. I have never said we will change the Constitution. The Congress is a national party that brought the Constitution in the first place. We understand its importance better than others. The Centre has failed the people in the recent Budget and is now trying to rake up other issues. This is part of the BJP's continued political conspiracy," he added.

When asked about Amit Malviya's post on X, he said, "He is misleading the nation. The BJP has always tried to take the country down the wrong path. Let them show proof of me saying the Constitution needs to be changed. This is cheap politics from the BJP. They don't get sleep if they don't take the names of Sonia Gandhi, her family, and the Congress party. The BJP is an expert in falsifying information and carrying out propaganda campaigns."

When pointed to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge's statement that he would not allow any changes to the Constitution, Shivakumar said, "Ours is the party that gave the country its Constitution. We must uphold it. This is the BJP's conspiracy to cover up its weaknesses."

Asked under what criteria a 4 per cent reservation was given to Muslims, he said, "The reservation was granted based on a report from the Backward Classes Commission. The issue is currently in court in Maharashtra, Haryana, and a few other states. Some changes have been allowed based on court orders in different states."

Reacting to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's claim that changing the Constitution has always been the Congress party's and the Gandhi family's agenda, he said, "He won't get sleep if he doesn't mention the Gandhi family. This is purely a conspiracy against the Congress party."

"I will take legal action against those twisting my statements. It would be difficult if these statements were made within the House, but I will surely pursue legal action if they were made outside Parliament," he added.

When asked if the media had misrepresented his statement, he said, "There is nothing wrong with the media's reporting. The BJP has twisted my statements and is unnecessarily dragging my name into this." (ANI)

