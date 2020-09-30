Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the new central agriculture legislations would 'immensely' benefit the farming community.

Addressing a webinar, she expressed concern that farmers were still poverty-stricken and expressed hope that the new legislations would economically empower them and make agriculture profitable, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 8,830 COVID-19 Cases; State’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1.28 Lakh.

"Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that the new agricultural legislations enacted by the central government will immensely benefit the farming community," it said.

She convened the webinar on Agricultural Legislations and Impact on Farmers with experts and those working in agriculture related organisations, it said.

Also Read | Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launch LIVE News Updates; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Soundararajan said farming in the country was in distress and that farmers were facing a plethora of challenges like exploitation by middlemen, climatic conditions, low price for their produce, and limited options to sell their produce.

The three historic legislations will go a long way in empowering the farmers by promoting greater marketing options, remunerative price for their produce, technology to explore national and international markets, and safeguards to farmers in contractual farming, the release quoted Soundararajan as having said at the event.

The governor called for promoting awareness among farmers to clear their apprehensions over Minimum Support Price and procurement being continued by the government.

The Central government has made it very clear that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Procurement will continue as usual and there is no discontinuation as being propagated by some sections, Soundararajan said.

As farming might become more remunerative following the reforms recently brought in by the government, she said the younger generation would also get motivated to take it up as aprofession.

Even during the recent lockdown, the farmers continued to toil to produce food, she said and added that agriculture was the lifeline of the nation, the release added.

The three legislations, passed by Parliament recently and received the Presidential assent, have triggered protests by farmers in several places, especially in Punjab and Haryana, with those opposing them, saying they would affect the royts.

The centre has maintained that the reform measures in the agriculture sector would benefit the farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)