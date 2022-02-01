Lt Gen Manoj Pande, new Vice Chief of the Army, being accorded Guard of Honour at South Block. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General Manoj Pande received Guard of Honour at South Block here on taking over as the new Vice Chief of the Army on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Pande, who was Eastern Army Commander, also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He is replacing Lieutenant General CP Mohanty who superannuated on January 31.

Lieutenant General Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) in December 1982. He is a graduate of Staff College, Camberley (United Kingdom) and attended the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College (NDC) at Delhi. During his 37 years of distinguished service, Pande has taken an active part in Operation Vijay and Operation Parakram.

He commanded an Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, an Engineer Brigade as part of the Strike Corps, an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control, a Mountain Division in the high-altitude area of western Ladakh and a Corps deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as also in Counter Insurgency Operations area in the northeast. (ANI)

