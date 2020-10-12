New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The inauguration of 10 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday is strategically important for the country and will boost border area connectivity, Union minister Jitendra Singh said.

He said these bridges are in border districts of Jammu and Kashmir regions that share border with Pakistan.

The defence minister inaugurated 44 newly-constructed bridges across the country. Out of these, 10 bridges are located in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.

"These 10 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir are strategically important from the security point of view. It will boost border area connectivity for the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and also for the strategic movement of security forces in these parts,” Jitendra Singh, who accompanied the defence minister, said.

He said these bridges will connect far-flung hilly areas in the union territory.

Jitendra Singh lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which built the bridges, for their professional commitment, saying it had continued its work despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that on June 24, amid the COVID crisis, the BRO had thrown open two important newly-constructed bridges in his constituency. These were the Devika Bridge in Udhampur and the Puneja Bridge in Bhaderwah.

The BRO in the last few years has constructed nearly 200 bridges in the region including the state-of-the-art Atal Setu Bridge in Basohli, the statement issued by his office said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only Jammu and Kashmir has received high priority and central funding for various projects but also all the projects, including those of roads and bridges, have moved on despite constraints due to COVID, Jitendra Singh said.

The work on Katra-Delhi expressway corridor has also begun and it is likely to be completed in three years, he added.

