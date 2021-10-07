Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Maintaining the declining trend, Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 1,390 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,74,233, while 27 more deaths took the toll to 35,734.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,487 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,21,986 leaving 16,513 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Robbed of Over Rs 20,000 in Greater Noida.

A total of 1,45,846 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,80,36,604.

Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases by adding 173, 145 and 107 infections, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Science Relating to Booster Doses of Coronavirus Vaccines Still Evolving, Says Government.

Five districts reported new cases below 10, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts. Tenkasi recorded the least number of new infections by adding two.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)