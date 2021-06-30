Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) Almost after three months, West Bengal's daily COVID-19 count on Wednesday was recorded below the 1,500-mark with 1,478 new cases, the health department said.

The death toll rose to 17,708 after 29 fresh fatalities were registered in the state.

All of the 29 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the health department bulletin said.

The states coronavirus tally now stands at 14,99,783.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for 10 COVID-19 deaths while seven patients in the city succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,980 people have been cured of the disease since Tuesday improving the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.45 per cent.

A total of 14,61,490 people have recovered from the infection as of date.

The state now has 20, 585 active coronavirus cases. West Bengal has tested 53,975 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,70,869 people in the state have been inoculated on Wednesday, a health department official said.

