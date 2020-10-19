Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) For the first time after several weeks, Telangana reported new COVID-19 cases below the thousand mark with 948 fresh infections taking the tally to 2,23,059 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,275, the state government said on Monday.

The silver lining amid the pandemic is that the total number of recoveries surpassed the two lakh mark at 2,00,686 with 1,896 people testing negative after treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on October 18.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Raosaid the government expects the downward trend to continue owing to several measures being taken to contain the spread of the killer virus.

"In general across the country you can see the situation.But especially in Telangana there is a drastic reduction (in the number of fresh cases and deaths).

It is mainly due to the measures being taken like increasing number of tests.Massive testing has helped us.We have done about 40 lakh tests as of now," the official told PTI.

According to him, there are about4,000 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state, out of which about 1,500 are from other states.

About 1,500 patients are in government hospitals while in private hospitals there are around 2,500 and out of this 1,500 are from other states, he added.

In state-run Gandhi Hospital (designated COVID-19 hospital), there are around 350 to 400 patients and in Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) around 150 patients are undergoing treatment, he said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of COVID-19 cases with 212, followed by Rangareddy (98) and Medchal Malkajgiri (65) districts, the bulletin said.

As many as 17,432 are under treatment and 26,027 samples were tested on October 18.

Cumulatively, 38,56,530 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,03,614, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 89.96 per cent, while it was 88.2 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 17,432.PTI GDK VVK SS

