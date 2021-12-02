Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting with senior government officials and district administration on emerging COVID situation due to new variant, said a press release.

During the review meeting, Patnaik stated that "The World Health Organisation has warned that the new virus variant poses 'very high' global risk and may lead to surges with severe consequences. Many countries in Europe have been experiencing increasing infections in recent weeks."

"Odisha has adopted a cautious approach towards the pandemic from the beginning. We have been able to successfully control the first and second waves of Covid in spite of challenging situations. We are now battle-hardened and I am sure we will be able to successfully tackle this resurgence as well."

Directing the officials to take preventive steps Patnaik said "We have to reactivate all our protocols and keep the Covid facilities and personnel on high alert.

I would like to hear from the Health department about the emerging situation and the related preparations."

"We have to enforce the Covid safety protocols strictly" and urge the DGP to continue the work done by the Police since the first wave and enforce strictly.

Patnaik also suggested to I&PR department to start a new awareness campaign to sensitise the citizens to follow norms of face mask, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Directing the district administration Patnaik said "Collectors should involve all sections of the society including the PRI Members, Mission Shakti groups, etc. and ensure awareness and enforcement. This new wave of Covid virus spread seems to be more infectious and therefore, make sure everyone takes it seriously."

Patnaik also appeals to the people of Odisha to be alert and follow the Covid safety norms and please cooperate with the enforcement machinery. (ANI)

