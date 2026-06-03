India News | New Delhi: 10 Die in Malviya Nagar's Restaurant Fire

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): 10 people died on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a restaurant in the Malviya Nagar area of the national capital, police said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had informed that 11 people were rescued from the incident spot by the Delhi Fire Service personnel and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. "Death toll rises to 10 in Malviya Nagar restaurant fire incident," the Delhi Police said.

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Following the incident, the Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is present at the spot.

"A fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 09:45 AM. Three people have been rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and rushed to the hospital via CATS Ambulance. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot. Further details awaited," the earlier statement said.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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