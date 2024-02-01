New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): 22-year-old Pankaj was stabbed in the thigh due to an old conflict on Monday.

As per a call received by the Subhash Place police station on January 28, a woman caller informed officials that she had a fight with someone, due to which her son was stabbed in the thigh.

After receiving this call, ASI Romesh Lal reached the BSA hospital in Rohini, Delhi, where the patient or victim was admitted, said police.

The victim, Pankaj could not give any statement due to his health condition.

Later, on Wednesday, he and his sister Asha visited the Subhash Place police station, where they got their statements registered, said the police.

As per their statement, on October 11, 2023, Anas and his friend Harsee attacked his brother Piyush. His eye was lost in the attack. A case (FIR No. 463/23) was registered at the Budh Vihar police station.

After that, on October 13, 2023, accused persons Anas and Harsee set ablaze the complainant's house and an FIR No. 465/23 U/S under 436 IPC was registered at PS Budh Vihar against both of them.

The accused persons were sent to judicial custody. The complainant's mother and sister opposed bail for both accused during the hearing.

Disgruntled with this, Anas sent some boys to threaten them, according to the statement.

Given the above facts and statements, the police registered an FIR no. 137/2024 U/s 307/34/120B/506 IPC at the Subhash Place police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

