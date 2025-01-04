New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): BJP releases its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025 with Parvesh Verma to contest from the New Delhi assembly seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

Former Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma will contest against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress's Sandip Dixit from the New Delhi seat in a three-cornered contest.

Also Read | Bengaluru Accident: 2 Women Die on the Spot After BBMP Truck Knocks Down 2-Wheeler, Runs Over Them.

Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Dushyant Gautam is also holding the BJP national general secretary position.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar

Also Read | Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram's Death 'Irreparable Loss to India's Scientific Community', Indian Scientists Mourn Passing of Veteran Nuclear Scientist.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will contest against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

Parvesh Verma has been asked to strengthen the BJP organisation in New Delhi. Earlier he told ANI that he is ready to fight against Arvind Kejriwal.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is a politician associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Currently, he is the MP from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Pravesh Verma is the son of former senior BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

Verma represented the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2019 and also won from Mehrauli in the 2013 assembly elections. His father Sahib Singh Verma served as the chief minister of Delhi between 1996 and 1998. The five-year term of the Delhi Assembly is ending in 2025 and there is a possibility of elections being held in February.

Aam Aadmi Party had won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. In the assembly elections held in 2015, it came to power with full majority by winning 67 out of 70 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)