New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A case has been registered by the Delhi Police on a person who allegedly misbehaved, verbally abused, and assaulted three doctors in Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

According to the police, on March 15, one patient namely Rahul brought by the police for medical examination in casualty, had alcoholic consumption, as told by the patient himself. While examining this patient, he started misbehaving, abusing, and physically assaulting the doctors. The patient also threatened the doctors with death.

He allegedly damaged the hospital property: the Doctor's room table and chair, BP Machine, MLC register and other hospital documents, and the Doctor's room door. Due to this incident emergency and casualty services were disrupted for more than two hrs.

The case has been registered under section 186/353/332 IPC and 4 Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence & damage of property act). (ANI)

