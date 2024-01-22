New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, devotees in large numbers gathered at the famous Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place to offer prayers.

Rama Hindu, a devotee, said, "The happiness I am feeling can't be expressed. I hope the way Lord Ram got the right place in Ayodhya, Lord Krishna too will get the right place in Mathura."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: UP Native Rapes Woman on Marriage Promise, Shoots Non-consensual Videos and Extorts Rs 8.5 Lakh by Threatening to Upload Them, Arrested.

"May the entire world receive blessings from Lord Ram. We are celebrating today's event with great joy. Today, everyone is visiting the temple with their unfulfilled wishes in their hearts, said another devotee.

A young devotee, Lakshya Pachoria, expressed his devotion to Lord Ram.

Also Read | Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: All About the Trust That Has Been Entrusted the Responsibility of Construction and Management of Ram Mandir.

"I feel happy that we are getting the Ayodhya Ram Temple after 500 years of struggle. I feel we can visit any temple nearby today to offer our prayers. Lord Ram is omnipresent. We have seen Ramyana since childhood. The word ram creates a wave of positivity in us. No matter how difficult the situation gets, chanting Ram makes everything easy."

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' by Ram Lalla today will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 a.m.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram, while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram, and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)