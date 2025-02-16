New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi paid his condolences to the family members of those who died in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede, in which 18 people were killed and many injured on Saturday night.

In a post on X on Sunday, the AIMIM leader demanded to appoint an independent, judicially monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy.

He also demanded an independent inquiry into the systemic failures of the Indian Railways.

"My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who died in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. This was an avoidable tragedy," Owaisi said.

"Appointing an independent, judicially monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy," he added.

"An independent inquiry into the systemic failures of the Indian Railways," he further said.

Highlighting the significance of Indian Railways, he said, "Indian Railways is a lifeline for millions of Indians; it does not deserve the Modi government's mismanagement."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. She extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X.

A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station, resulting in the loss of 18 lives on Saturday. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

NDRF Commandant Daulat Ram Chaudhary confirmed that the situation was now under control. "...The situation is under control now. The injured have been evacuated... We received information about a stampede at platform no. 14 at the station... We are carrying out the rescue operations..."

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra stated that while the authorities had anticipated a large crowd, the incident unfolded quickly.

"We expected the crowd, but it all happened quickly, so this situation occurred. The fact-finding will be done by the Railways... After inquiry, we will get to know the reason behind the incident," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday. (ANI)

