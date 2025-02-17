New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Sunday expressed deep concern over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed the lives of 18 people and left several injured, urging the opposition to refrain from seeking political gains.

"I would say that it is a very sad incident. The government is concerned about this issue. The railway department, as well as the central government, has done relief work, and whatever help could be given, they are also doing it," Sharma told ANI.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 17: Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Paris Hilton - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on February 17.

It is sad that since the Kumbh had not even started, opposition leaders have been in search of some sad incident for their political advantage.

"The only sad thing is that since the Kumbh had not even started, the opposition has been in search of some sad incident. This is sad that the opposition people start looking for their political benefit in sad incidents. I would say that Rahul ji, Akhilesh ji and all the opposition leaders should not do such things. Do not seek political gains from Kumbh, Sanatan, and tragic events. You have many issues to raise, but the way you try to defame (Maha Kumbh) is sad. Everyone should stand together in this tragic event. Everyone should stand with the families who are affected....." he further said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Legislative Party Meeting To Be Held on February 19; Oath-Taking Ceremony on February 20.

Meanwhile, Yog guru Baba Ramdev refrained from making political remarks over the tragic incident.

"I am not going to make political comments on this... If any tragedy happens, where people lose their family members, it causes irreparable damage..." he said.

Meanwhile, authorities have intensified the arrangements in the wake of the stampede at the New Delhi railway station. The incident took place on Saturday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway KPS Malhotra told ANI, "Keeping in view the current scenario if there is an increased footfall and extra trains need to be operated to cater to the increased footfall, we have intensified the arrangements - as far as the manpower and force is concerned...If the transition of individual to group, group to crowd and crowd to mob is avoided, such incidents can be averted to a large extent."

The Indian Railways has announced compensation of Rs10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

According to Northern Railway CPRO, the stampede occurred when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, triggering panic and causing multiple injuries. The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, resulted in 18 fatalities and left several others injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)