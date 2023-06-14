New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a site supervisor and manager after an under-construction flyover near NH -48 Samalkha here collapsed, causing the death of a JCB's driver, said the police.

The incident happened in the Kapeshera police station area and the deceased driver was identified as Shakeel, (35) a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan. He was passing beneath the flyover when he got crushed to death under falling debris.

Also Read | Delhi Elevated Road Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Dwarka Expressway Link Road Collapses Near National Highway 8, Man Killed.

He was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to the injuries.

Following the incident, police registered a case. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Senthil Balaji Arrest by ED: 'DMK Cannot Be Cowed Down by Intimidations', Says MK Stalin After Enforcement Directorate Arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)