New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Two active members of an interstate gang were arrested on Saturday in the national capital for allegedly threatening people on social media platforms to make their indecent videos viral after befriending them.

The accused are based in Mewat in Haryana and had been identified as Arshad Khan and Mushtaq Khan. The accused persons were absconding for nine months in a case of extortion in Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi: Brother, His Aide Held After 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Fridge in Seelampur.

Both were carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 each from Delhi Police on the information leading to their arrest in the above case.

One single-shot pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from Arshad Khan, one of the accused.

Also Read | No Third Person, Including Family Members, Can Interfere in Lives of Adults Living Together As Husband and Wife, Says Delhi High Court.

The accused had demanded Rs 20 lakh from an advocate in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)