Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday said the Act East Policy has reinvigorated the country's engagement with its eastern neighbours, leading to a new era of cooperation in various economic and cultural sectors.

The Northeastern region has particularly benefited from this thrust, witnessing rapid development of communication networks, he added.

Patowary, the Act East Policy Affairs Minister of Assam, was speaking at the inaugural session of ‘Act East through Northeast 2.0 - The Round Table Conference on Inter Country Economic Corridor through North East of India for Inclusive Growth' here, an official statement said.

The minister said because of the Act East Policy, the country's relationship with Bangladesh and Bhutan have seen a new era of cooperation in areas of trade, transit and water resources management.

He said the Northeastern states are witnessing rapid development in road infrastructure, regional airways connectivity, railways, waterways and shipping, and internet connectivity.

"The central government has taken the region to a high growth trajectory with the implementation of Act East Policy and the NE is acting as India's bridge with ASEAN and SE countries," he said.

Patowary also highlighted how Northeastern states have reaped economic benefits due to closer ties with neighbouring countries.

He added that use of Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh will further strengthen waterways connectivity in the Northeast and mutually benefit both countries.

"The government of Assam is committed to transforming the state into an economic hub. Our policies are focused on creating a business-friendly environment, facilitating ease of doing business, and developing world-class infrastructure to attract domestic and international investors," the minister said.

Sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and information technology are ripe for investment, bolstered by a young, skilled workforce and supportive government policies, he added.

In its second edition, the roundtable serves as a platform for government officials, experts, practitioners and business leaders to explore the potential opportunities arising from the evolving connectivity among Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Assam.

Among others present at the inaugural session were assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati Ruhul Amin, ambassador of India to Kingdom of Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela and ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava.

During the daylong conference, various connectivity initiatives like the 58-km rail link between Gelephu in Bhutan and Kokrajhar in Assam, riverine linkages with Bangladesh, various road and railway projects connecting the neighbouring countries were highlighted.

