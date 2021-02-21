New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): After a meeting with farmer leaders from Westen Uttar Pradesh at Vidhan Sabha on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the Centre's new farm laws "death warrant for farmers" and said these laws will lead farming under the control of "a few corporates".

"A detailed discussion took place with farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh over the three black laws. These laws are like a death warrant for farmers. If these laws are implemented, farming will go into the hands of a few corporates," the Cief Minister told reporters.

"On February 28, a grand 'Kisan Panchayat' is going to take place in Meerut where these laws will be discussed and an appeal will be made to the Government of India to take back these laws," added Kejriwal.

Earlier today, Kejriwal held a meeting with farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh at Vidhan Sabha. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Minister for Water and Tourism Rajendra Pal Gautam and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting.

Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh leader Rohit Jakhad, who was also present at the meeting told reporters, "We demand a law for minimum support price (MSP) and recommendations of Swaminathan report must be implemented in letter and spirit. The three farm laws must be taken back. Until these demands are fulfilled, farmers will continue to protest at Delhi borders. We will take the protest to villages."

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

