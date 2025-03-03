Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Mahya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state has long been a favourite destination for filmmakers and with the launch of the state's new Film and Tourism Policy-2025 at the recently concluded Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal, filming in state has become more appealing from a business point of view.

He added that the new policy would amplify the state's global image as well as boost the economy and create new employment opportunities in the state.

The Chief Minister further remarked that the Golden Global Gate of film production and the tourism industry has been opened through the GIS held in Bhopal. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of GIS-Bhopal, underscored the pivotal role of technology, textiles, and tourism in India's development. By the year 2047, tourism is expected to contribute over 10 percent to India's GDP.

According to an official release, the Tourism Department's presentation of the new Film and Tourism Policy at GIS-Bhopal captivated film producers and key players in the tourism industry. They expressed confidence that the policy would create a more favourable investment climate in the state while fostering long-term growth in the sector. As a result, investment proposals worth over Rs 68,000 crore have been received in tourism, film tourism, and the hospitality sector. This massive investment is expected to generate 1.2 lakh new jobs, significantly boosting the state's tourism industry.

The new Film-Tourism Policy has significantly increased grant amounts for the production of films and web series, making Madhya Pradesh a more attractive destination for filmmakers. Under the revised policy, the grants which will be provided include Rs 5 crore for feature film production, Rs 2 crore for web series production, Rs 1.5 crore for TV serial production, Rs 50 lakh for documentary film production, Rs 12 crore for international films and up to Rs 20 lakh for short film production.

To avail of these benefits, at least 75 percent of the film's production must be shot in Madhya Pradesh. The policy also emphasizes attracting investment for the renovation of cinema halls across the state. Additionally, a single-window approval system has been introduced for film shooting permissions, which has now been included under the Public Service Guarantee Act to ensure a hassle-free process for filmmakers.

In addition, to promote regional languages and culture, the state government has introduced a 15 percent additional grant for films produced in local languages and dialects under the new policy. Priority will be given to films made in Malvi, Bundeli, Nimari, Bagheli, and Bhili. Additionally, a 15 percent extra grant will also be provided for films focusing on women and children.

Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a preferred destination for filmmakers. The state was honoured with the 'Most Film-Friendly State' award in 2022. So far, financial grants over Rs 30 crore have been provided to 15 Hindi films, 2 Telugu films, and 6 web series. Major film and web series projects shot in the state include Stree-1 & Stree-2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa-3, Sui-Dhaga, Lapata Ladies, The Railway Man, Padman, Dhadak-2, Panchayat, Kota Factory, Gullak, and Citadel, among others.

Along with this, Madhya Pradesh is a home to species like cheetahs, tigers, gharials, and leopards but is also recognized as a vulture conservation state. With an increasing number of tiger reserves and rich biodiversity, the state is setting new benchmarks in ecotourism. Its diverse tourism resources make it one of the most sought-after destinations, not just in India but globally.

The state has world-famous tourist places like Khajuraho, Kanha, Sanchi, Orchha, Gwalior, Bandhavgarh, Pachmarhi, Amarkantak, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. Keeping in mind the tourism development, the state government has planned the development of world-class infrastructure in the Tourism Policy-2025, which includes golf courses, cruise tourism, wellness resorts, ropeways, museums, and light and sound shows. (ANI)

