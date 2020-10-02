Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 2 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the Government of Kerala has issued new guidelines for congregations and public gatherings, which will come into effect from October 3 and will remain till the end of this month.

Tightening the COVID-19 containment measures, the government has directed District Collectors to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent public congregations and gatherings.

"In light of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, public congregations and gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection. Hence, an assembly or gathering of more than 5 people at a time can not be permitted," the official statement said.

The government said that District Magistrates were directed to assess the ground situation in their districts and use the relevant provisions and orders under Section 144, CrPC to control the spread of the disease.

Strict restrictions will be imposed in containment zones and in specific areas where the spread of the disease is apprehended. Existing relaxations for categories like weddings, funerals etc will be continued and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) concerned will issue proceedings, considering the ground situation in their districts. (ANI)

