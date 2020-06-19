Mansa, Jun 19 (PTI) Union Food Processing and Industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said "new India" would not let China commit any aggression against it and the army was capable of dealing with any threat.

Harsimrat paid homage to Sepoy Gurtej Singh, one of the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh, at Birewala Dogran village in Punjab's Mansa by offering floral tributes, the minister's office said in a statement.

Also Read | MPSC Mains Final Result 2019 Declared: Prasad Chaugule Tops the State Service Main Exam, Check Topper List Online at mpsc.gov.in.

She said the sacrifice of the martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

"The country's army was capable of dealing with any threat head-on and would give a resounding reply to the adversary. New India would not let China commit any aggression against it," she said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Results: State-Wise And Party-Wise List of Names of Winning MPs.

People from the martyr's village requested the minister to establish a college in the area.

She assured the villagers that she would pursue the matter and asked the village panchayat to approve a resolution and forward it to her.

The minister also assured the bereaved family that she will make sure that they get every facility they were entitled to from the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)