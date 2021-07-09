New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Newly appointed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Saturday.

Rijiju was given the law and justice portfolio on Wednesday and elevated to the Cabinet rank in a major rejig of the Union Council of Ministers.

Prasad, who was holding the portfolio, besides the information technology and communications ministries, had resigned from the government on Wednesday.

"Called on my senior colleague and predecessor as Union Law & Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad ji. Sought his guidance to take forward the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to build a new India," Rijiju tweeted.

He also shared a picture of the meeting. Prasad also tweeted about his meeting with Rijiju.

"I wished him the best and all the success in taking the vision of PM @narendramodi forward," Prasad said.

At the first meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening after the rejig, the prime minister had said the new ministers can learn from the experience of their predecessors.

Rijiju later took briefings from top officials of the Department of Legal Affairs, Legislative Department and Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice with Minister of State S P Singh Baghel.

Rijiju shared pictures of one of the briefing sessions.

While the Department of Legal Affairs gives legal advice to various central ministries, the Legislative Department helps ministries draft bill and crucial documents, including ordinances.

The Department of Justice is an important stakeholder in appointment, posting and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges. India has 25 high courts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)