India News | New Lockdown Guidelines in Assam: All Officers, Staff Shall Attend Office on Working Days

Guwahati, Jun 1 (PTI) The Assam government directed all its officers and staff on Monday to attend office on all working days in pursuance of the Union home ministry's new guidelines on lockdown till June 30.

In an order, the government, however, stated that women employees with children below five years of age, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women need not attend office.

They shall work from home and should be available on phone and electronic means of communications at all times, the order said.

Maintenance of protocol in respect of social distancing, sanitisation etc. is to be ensured in the offices according to the National Directives for COVID-19 management.

A similar order was also issued for the state Secretariat employees in Guwahati.

The order further said the state government's Assam Bhavans located in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Vellore and Shillong shall draw up their functioning plans in accordance with the home ministry guidelines.

The state's order complied with the fresh set of guidelines issued by the Union home ministry on May 30, allowing opening of religious places or places of worship for the public from June 8 and granting permission to hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services from the same date while maintaining social distancing with 50 per cent of their total capacity at a time.

Likewise, the night curfew timings will be 9 pm to 5 am.

Pillion riding on two-wheelers is not allowed except for women and children below 12 years of age, the order said.

