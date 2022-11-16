New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The shift towards new media for consuming information from traditional sources such as newspapers has presented a challenge of credibility to the government, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Wednesday.

Addressing the first World Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, Chandra said India has over 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users who are consuming a high amount of information and entertainment via mobile devices.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: 'Dude, I've Got News', Shraddha Texted Her Friend on May 18.

He said the traditional media sources in India comprised 897 television channels and over 80,000 newspapers in various languages.

However, he added, that recently there has been a shift from the traditional media as youngsters were consuming information from new media sources.

Also Read | Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Wife of California Gov Gavin Newsom, Asked To 'Fake Orgasm' in Court During Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial.

This has presented a challenge of credibility and that presented a challenge to the government, Chandra said.

He said social media has caused faster and deeper percolation of information in India, to the effect that it has even reduced the loss of lives in natural calamities.

Chandra said the government has come out with a self regulatory mechanism, which ensures that the first level of complaint can be resolved at the level of the social media organisation. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)