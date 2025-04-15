New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Tuesday announced an increase in the minimum wages of workers in all the categories. The revised wage rates are applicable from April 1, 2025.

As per the revised worker wages, the monthly wage of unskilled workers will now be Rs 18,456, while workers with graduation and above qualifications will get Rs 24,356 per month. According to the Delhi government, this increase has been made with inflation in mind, which will provide financial relief to the workers.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed parents' concerns about alleged harassment by certain schools.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "Parents from various schools have been meeting me, sharing their grievances. No school has the authority to harass parents or children, threaten expulsion, or arbitrarily hike fees. There are strict rules and laws in place, and compliance is mandatory."

She further warned that schools found violating these regulations would face consequences.

"We have issued notices to all schools against which complaints have been received," Gupta added, emphasising the state government's commitment to protecting students and parents.

Earlier today, the Delhi Chief Minister, in a post on X, addressed a complaint raised during a public dialogue programme regarding Queen Mary School, Model Town, where parents alleged wrongful fee collection and expulsion of children.

The CM stated that immediate action has been directed, with officials instructed to investigate and take strict measures.CM highlighted a "Zero Tolerance" policy against injustice, exploitation, or irregularities and emphasized the Delhi Government's commitment to transparency, equal opportunity, and children's rights in education.

In her X post, Gupta wrote, "Today, during the public dialogue programme, a case related to Queen Mary School, Model Town came up, in which parents of children lodged a complaint regarding wrong collection of fees and expulsion of children from the school. Taking immediate cognisance of this matter, the concerned officials have been instructed to conduct an immediate investigation and take strict and necessary action. The Delhi Government is fully committed to transparency, equal opportunity and the protection of children's rights in the field of education. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted towards any kind of injustice, exploitation or irregularity- no laxity will be tolerated in this. Our resolve is clear--every child should have access to justice, respect and quality education.#JanSamvad #ZeroTolerance" (ANI)

