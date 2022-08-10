New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Piyush Goyal, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, has been appointed as the new NATGRID CEO by the Union government as it issued an order on Wednesday for posting 26 other officers to the rank of additional secretary.

Goyal is currently serving as an additional secretary (AS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The NATGRID or national intelligence grid is a federal intelligence gathering organisation created to enhance India's counter-terrorism capabilities.

The post of CEO was lying vacant since June after the then head of the body, IPS officer Ashish Gupta, was appointed as an additional director general in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Goyal will be replaced by Chandraker Bharti, an IAS officer of 1996 batch UT cadre. He is serving in the defence ministry rank in the rank of joint secretary.

Among other appointments, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), 1993 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer Ashok K K Meena has been posted as the CMD of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the rank of additional secretary. He is currently working in his cadre.

IAS officer of 1995 batch (Assam-Meghalaya cadre) Archana Varma has been appointed as director of the National Water Mission under the ministry of water resources.

Gitanjali Gupta, IAS officer of 1996 batch Union Territories cadre, has been appointed as the MD of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation. She is currently serving as the chief vigilance officer of Rail Vikas Nigam.

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, an IAS officer of 1995 batch UT cadre, has been appointed as the additional secretary in department of agriculture and farmers welfare.

Meanwhile, 1996 batch IAS officers Lav Aggarwal (Andhra Pradesh cadre) and Usha Padhee (Odisha cadre) have been promoted to the additional secretary rank from their current posting of joint secretary in their respective ministries of health and family welfare and aviation.

