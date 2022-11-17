Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) The under-construction new Secretariat complex of Telangana is coming up in such a way that it enhances the pride and prestige of the State and stands as a role model, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Calls for Self-Regulation Within Media and Entertainment Industry on Content.

He inspected the progress of the construction work which is nearing the final stages, an official release said.

Rao, who had decided in September this year to name the Secretariat after B R Ambedkar, examined the ministers chambers, conference halls, and others which are under construction.

Also Read | India Rescues 38 Citizens Who Fell Victims to Job Offers of Transnational Crime Syndicates from Myanmar.

He saw the site for a helipad on the premises of the complex and directed that its construction be taken up at an appropriate place.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the Secretariat is the result of the sacrifices made by those who laid down their lives for the sake of a separate Telangana.

A memorial for the martyrs is coming up in front of Secretariat for they gave up their lives for the new State, he said.

He further said the Ambedkar statue being constructed near the Secretariat complex reminds public representatives and officials about their duty, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)