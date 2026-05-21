India News | New TN Cabinet Ministers Thank CM Vijay, Promise People-centric, Corruption-free Governance

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday expanded his cabinet, following which newly appointed ministers expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and pledged to work for the welfare of the people while outlining their priorities in their respective departments.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers.

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Expressing gratitude after taking charge of the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, TVK MLA B Rajkumar told ANI that, "I am so happy. I thank my constituency voters who elected me, and I will fulfil my duty and promise."

Speaking to ANI on public mandate after taking charge of the Transport Ministry, TVK MLA Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A said that the trust in Chief Minister Vijay reflects the people's confidence in the leadership.

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"Tamil Nadu people have voted for our CM Vijay. Even my wife and children have not voted for me, but only for our leader, Vijay. Such is the trust people have in our leader, Vijay. Will work and serve Tamil people truly," he told ANI.

Highlighting the government's agenda after assuming office as Forests Minister, TVK MLA RV Ranjithkumar said the administration is committed to corruption-free governance.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today is a happy day. Our leader Vijay promised to give a corruption free goverment, and today is another milestone for that. If the DMK government had given permission to campaign in many places, like southern districts, we would have won in more than 200 seats. Even without their permission, our leader has formed the goverment. Our government will be a people-centric government. We promise that we will not indulge in corruption and take a single rupee from people. We will not take commision in tenders."

Emphasising trust in leadership, TVK MLA V Sampath Kumar, who took charge of the Backward Classes Welfare Ministry, said experienced party workers have been given responsibilities.

He said, "Our leader has given ministership to those who have worked for many years with him. It's our duty to fulfil his trust. Despite spending crores of rupees, DMK and AIADMK couldn't form the government. People have trusted and elected our leader as the Chief Minister. We will work for the people 100%."

Taking charge of the Co-operation Ministry, TVK MLA V Gandhiraj expressed gratitude to the leadership and voters.

He said, "I thank our leader for giving me a chance to become a Minister and my constituency people who elected me. Our leader has given a chance to someone from the Arakkonam constituency to become a Minister after decades. Will use this chance and make sure people's basic facilities are provided and their demands are fulfilled."

TVK MLA Jegadeshwari K also expressed gratitude, saying she did not expect a cabinet position and acknowledged the leadership's focus on women's representation.

She said, "I didnt expect that I would be assigned a ministerial post, but our leader Vijay has given me a chance. Our leader Vijay has always given importance to women."

Today, twenty-three ministers were allocated portfolios following the formation of the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led government, with the state also becoming the second in the country after Keralam to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) department at the cabinet level.

CM Vijay kept the Home, Police, Municipal Administration, and the Urban and Water Supply portfolios. He has additionally taken on Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness. The Women Welfare portfolio, which was previously with the Chief Minister's office, has now been reassigned to K Jegadeshwari, who has been designated Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

According to the portfolio allocation, KA Sengottaiyan has been assigned to the Revenue department. Whereas the Finance portfolio has been given to N Marie Wilson.

Two Congress MLAs, S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan, also took oath as ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)