Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) The body of a newborn baby who was suspected to have been killed by his parents was exhumed by the police here on Wednesday for the purpose of probe.

The baby boy was born on October 2.

Also Read | Brief Insight on Insurance Comparison Online.

"We received information that a newborn baby was killed and buried at a deserted spot in Taljai area by his parents two days ago. We exhumed the body in the presence of a magistrate today and sent it for autopsy," said Purnima Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

"According to the couple, the baby was diagnosed with Down's syndrome and they were asked by doctors to conduct several tests. They could not afffor it," she said.

Also Read | Railway Dos And Don’ts For Festive Season 2020 Passengers: RPF Issues Guidelines For Travellers; Wearing Mask, Maintaining Social Distancing Mandatory.

The husband had recently lost his job while the wife works in a garment shop in Katraj area, the DCP said.

An official of the Sinhgad Police Station said the couple tried to give away the baby, but could not find any organization that would accept him.

It is suspected that they then killed the baby, he said, adding that the husband and wife have been detained and are being questioned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)